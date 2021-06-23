Your Photos
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota receives $5,000 grant for STEM learning

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota receives a grant to further engage kids in STEM learning.

The $5,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation will create a new outdoor water feature to engage children in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math learning.

The new feature will allow kids to explore water speed, volume, pressure, and flow.

The Children’s Museum says its mission is to ignite the curiosity of every child through the power of play in a dynamic environment.

Since opening to the public in May of 2015, nearly half a million visitors have visited the museum.

