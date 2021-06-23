Your Photos
Counties doing their part to get to herd immunity

Counties in Southern Minnesota doing what they can to get to that 70%
By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The numbers are lower than expected for percent vaccinated going into July 1st with Governor Tim Walz’s goal of hitting 70 percent of adults vaccinated to get to herd immunity. Statewide, Minnesota is currently sitting at 66.4 percent of people over the age of 16 with at least one dose.

Waseca County is at 56% with one dose and is bringing in a mobile vaccination site to Waseca later this summer. While Nicollet County is putting together vaccination clinics, that county is sitting at 64% with one vaccine shot. Local counties are making strides to boost their numbers.

“We have heard that another Pfizer clinic would be appreciated. Especially in our Latina and Somali community members so we are going to offer up a Pfizer clinic July 8.”

Blue Earth County sits at 61%, Martin County at 56%, and Brown County is at 66 % of people over 16 with at least one dose..

Waseca County has had trouble reaching out to some of those who may be a little more hesitant toward getting the vaccine. Waseca Public Health is encouraging those with questions or concerns to contact them so they can directly address any issues.

“Those who were really anxious about the vaccine got vaccinated early and those who have not been vaccinated yet are still a little nervous about the vaccine and that it was rushed through the process and we want to assure folks that the vaccines are safe and effective.”

For information on how to get vaccinated, click HERE.

