Driver who shot himself during New Ulm traffic stop dies at Twin Cities hospital

FILE — Authorities in New Ulm say a man shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in New Ulm say a man who shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night has died.

At approximately 8:13 p.m., a New Ulm police officer initiated a vehicle stop in the 500 block of 7th Street South for a traffic violation.

During the encounter, the driver of the vehicle, an unidentified adult male, became non-compliant and combative with the officer. During the ensuing struggle, the driver produced a handgun that he had in his possession and shot himself.

The driver was first transported via ambulance to a local hospital before being transferred to a medical facility in the Twin Cities metro area, where he was pronounced deceased around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

All responding officers were wearing activated body cameras that recorded images of the incident. The New Ulm Police Department says those images and recordings are being analyzed and will not be released at this time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until their immediate family has been notified.

The incident remains under investigation by the New Ulm Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

