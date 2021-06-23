Your Photos
Highway 169 corridor meeting

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Reminder for Mankato area residents, there is a public meeting tonight to gather input on changes along the 169 corridors.

The Mankato Area Planning Organization and Minnesota Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting tonight to discuss design concepts as well as share an overview of the recent corridor study.

Residents will have a chance to view the meeting online through July 12th.

The proposed changes would affect Highway 169 from just north of Highway 14 in Mankato to Highway 60 in Southbend Township.

