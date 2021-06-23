Your Photos
Man allegedly shot himself during traffic stop

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm Police says a man is being treated at a local hospital after shooting himself following a traffic stop.

The police department says an officer pulled the unidentified man over around 8:15 last night on the 500 block of 7th street in New Ulm.

The man was allegedly non-compliant and combative during the stop and pulled out a handgun which he then shot himself with according to police.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation by the New Ulm Police with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

