Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man fatally shot outside Brooklyn Park grocery store

FILE — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a fatal shooting outside a grocery store.
FILE — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a fatal shooting outside a grocery store.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a fatal shooting outside a grocery store.

Witnesses told police a male suspect was sitting in his car and opened fire as the victim was about to walk into Nice Family African Market shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The 22-year-old man who was shot got into a nearby vehicle driven by his girlfriend. When officers caught up to the vehicle, the victim had numerous gunshot wounds and was unconscious.

Medical aid was given to the man and he was transported to a hospital where he died a short time later.

There’s no word on whether police have made an arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is airlifted following a crash in Faribault County Monday evening.
Minnesota Lake man airlifted following crash
A Mankato restaurant collective raises its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all non-tipped...
Mankato Independent Originals raises minimum wage
A man is charged with murder following the shooting of a college professor in St. Cloud.
St. Cloud shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder
Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County.
Two juveniles airlifted following vehicle rollover
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Aaron Rozek throws a pitch in this undated file photo.
Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins

Latest News

FILE — Iowa’s unemployment rate bumped up to 3.9% in May even as more Iowans worked at jobs, a...
Iowa unemployment rate up slightly to 3.9% in May
FILE — An Iowa man has been charged with making and placing a pipe bomb that was recently found...
Iowa man charged with making pipe bomb found by young girl
FILE — Police say a woman fatally shot in a Twin Cities suburb knew the man who has been...
Woman fatally shot in Lakeville, man in custody
Reminder for Mankato area residents, there is a public meeting tonight to gather input on...
Highway 169 corridor meeting