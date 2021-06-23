Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies

Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and...
Merle J. Smith Jr., left, is pictured with his father, U.S. Army Col. Merle J. Smith, Sr., and Coast Guard Commandant Willard J. Smith at the Academy commencement, 1966. Smith Jr. was the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy.(Source: U.S. Coast Guard photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, Merle Smith Jr. has died. He was 76.

Smith’s wife says he died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19.

Smith commanded patrol boats in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.

Academy superintendent Rear Adm. William Kelly said in an email to the campus community that Smith “served as a role model for countless cadets, faculty, and staff.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is airlifted following a crash in Faribault County Monday evening.
Minnesota Lake man airlifted following crash
A man is charged with murder following the shooting of a college professor in St. Cloud.
St. Cloud shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder
A Mankato restaurant collective raises its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all non-tipped...
Mankato Independent Originals raises minimum wage
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Aaron Rozek throws a pitch in this undated file photo.
Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins
Mask mandate still enforced at Mankato Area Public Schools
Mankato School Board passes budget, ends face mask policy

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
AP sources: Harris to visit US-Mexico border area on Friday
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
New nutrition shop offers more than good vibes
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says