North Mankato Taylor Library to host adult spelling bee

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Taylor Library is hosting its annual adult spelling bee on July 17 at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility.

Teams of three or four will compete for various prizes from businesses throughout the community, like Pub 500 and the Mankato Brewery.

If your team is not made up of the strongest spellers, there are other opportunities for prizes, like best team name and best costumes. Funds raised at the event go toward future events at the library.

“I love to see how much fun people have doing it and coming out to support the library,” stated Hallie Uhrich, programming and outreach coordinator at North Mankato Taylor Library. “It is something that we have been doing for two years and it has just been a lot of fun doing it.”

For more information and to register, visit the North Mankato Taylor Library’s event website.

