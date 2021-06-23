Your Photos
Saint Peter Police Department hires new police chief

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Saint Peter Police Department hires a new police chief.

The old police chief retired after more than twenty years of service.

The city of St. Peter held a community meet and greet for the police chief candidates.

Matt Grochow is a former St. Peter police detective who has been with the department since 1991.

He has a connection as the police liaison officer for Gustavus Adolphus College and the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.

“Well known in the community and has been with the department for a long time. I know that he is very excited to get going. As he had talked about with the interview process, you know this has been one of those things that he has been striving for a number of years. He has really served at all levels within the department,” says Todd Prafke, St. Peter City Administrator.

He has to pass all of his tests, but should be ready to work by the first week of July.

