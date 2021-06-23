Senate rural development and energy panel tackles renewable energy

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — A Senate rural development and energy panel tackled expanding the use of renewable energy Tuesday.

Proponents say renewable energy will bring jobs and economic development to rural America.

Xcel Energy is looking to restart six wind projects across Minnesota, which it says would result in more than 800 jobs.

In 2020, Minnesota built over 500 megawatts of renewable new generation capacity, and all of it was in rural areas.

”Some of the best opportunities and best ideas for building a strong rural economy are in clean energy,” Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said. “Renewable energy is rural energy, the clean energy transition is the cornerstone to building and sustaining economic vitality in rural communities. Renewable energy programs are already sparking economic growth across Minnesota and across the country.”

According to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, local labor is defined as people who live within 150 miles of a project.

”We have seen a significant shift in the percentage of local hires, local workers hired. From 20 to upwards of 70 percent. This has resulted in a better-trained workplace in many areas of the state. [It is] encouraging development of worker training programs that lead to new job paths,” Minnesota Public Utilities Commission chairperson Katie Sieben explained.

Smith led her first hearing as chair of a key Senate rural development and energy panel recently. This week, Smith will introduce an increase in funding for the Rural Energy for America Program.

