Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Travelers must plan ahead for passport processing delays

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you’re hoping to travel anywhere that requires a passport, make sure you are planning ahead.

The U.S. Department of State announced that the current processing time to receive a passport is about 18 weeks, as the National Passport Center reports that delays with mail service impact when applications are received for processing.

“We just want to inform everyone of the increased passport time, so they can plan their travel time accordingly. You can still make plans for the winter and still be able to do them,” said Kelly Othoudt, Blue Earth County taxation and records supervisor.

The process begins the day the application is received, not the day it is mailed. Expedited service is available for an extra fee and can reduce the time frame to 12 weeks.

In addition, there is still plenty of time to get your Real I.D. in Minnesota with the federal enforcement deadline extended until May 3, 2023.

For more information on passport operations, visit the U.S. Department of State’s website.

For more local information regarding obtaining or renewing passports, visit Blue Earth County’s website or contact the Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department at (507) 304-4251.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters combat two burning buildings at the Eastport Apartments in Mankato, Minn.
Two buildings catch fire at Eastport Apartments
A man is airlifted following a crash in Faribault County Monday evening.
Minnesota Lake man airlifted following crash
A local Indigenous woman is kickstarting her own self-care business in Old Town Mankato.
Lakota woman opens new self-care business
Mask mandate still enforced at Mankato Area Public Schools
Mankato School Board passes budget, ends face mask policy
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Aaron Rozek throws a pitch in this undated file photo.
Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins

Latest News

An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to...
Pelosi signals new panel to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol riot
In this Nov. 20, 2020, file photo a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is displayed a...
US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP filibuster halts Democrats’ signature voting bill
A lab technician works during research on coronavirus, COVID-19, at Johnson & Johnson...
WHO: More evidence needed on COVID-19 vaccines in children