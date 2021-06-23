Travelers must plan ahead for passport processing delays

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — If you’re hoping to travel anywhere that requires a passport, make sure you are planning ahead.

The U.S. Department of State announced that the current processing time to receive a passport is about 18 weeks, as the National Passport Center reports that delays with mail service impact when applications are received for processing.

“We just want to inform everyone of the increased passport time, so they can plan their travel time accordingly. You can still make plans for the winter and still be able to do them,” said Kelly Othoudt, Blue Earth County taxation and records supervisor.

The process begins the day the application is received, not the day it is mailed. Expedited service is available for an extra fee and can reduce the time frame to 12 weeks.

In addition, there is still plenty of time to get your Real I.D. in Minnesota with the federal enforcement deadline extended until May 3, 2023.

For more information on passport operations, visit the U.S. Department of State’s website.

For more local information regarding obtaining or renewing passports, visit Blue Earth County’s website or contact the Blue Earth County Property and Environmental Resources Department at (507) 304-4251.

