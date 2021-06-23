Your Photos
Two juveniles airlifted following vehicle rollover

Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County.
Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County.(AP)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (KEYC) - Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County.

McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the pickup truck being driven was carrying four passengers along with the 16-year-old female driver when it rolled over near the intersection of 180th St and Walden Ave, west of Hutchinson.

Authorities say all five juveniles in the pickup were brought to Hutchinson Hospital then two were airlifted to a metro area hospital.

The current condition of those in the vehicle is not currently known.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

