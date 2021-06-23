Woman fatally shot in Lakeville, man in custody

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Police say a woman fatally shot in a Twin Cities suburb knew the man who has been arrested in the case.

The victim was found shot to death early Tuesday in the parking lot of the New Horizons Academy day care center in Lakeville.

Authorities say a 32-year-old man who was known to the victim was tracked down later in the day in Belle Plaine.

According to police, he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was treated at Hennepin County Medical Center and later moved to the Dakota County jail, where he is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

