Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Woman fatally shot in Lakeville, man in custody

FILE — Police say a woman fatally shot in a Twin Cities suburb knew the man who has been...
FILE — Police say a woman fatally shot in a Twin Cities suburb knew the man who has been arrested in the case.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Police say a woman fatally shot in a Twin Cities suburb knew the man who has been arrested in the case.

The victim was found shot to death early Tuesday in the parking lot of the New Horizons Academy day care center in Lakeville.

Authorities say a 32-year-old man who was known to the victim was tracked down later in the day in Belle Plaine.

According to police, he had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was treated at Hennepin County Medical Center and later moved to the Dakota County jail, where he is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is airlifted following a crash in Faribault County Monday evening.
Minnesota Lake man airlifted following crash
A Mankato restaurant collective raises its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all non-tipped...
Mankato Independent Originals raises minimum wage
A man is charged with murder following the shooting of a college professor in St. Cloud.
St. Cloud shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder
Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County.
Two juveniles airlifted following vehicle rollover
FILE — Minnesota State Mavericks pitcher Aaron Rozek throws a pitch in this undated file photo.
Former Minnesota State pitcher signs with Minnesota Twins

Latest News

FILE — Iowa’s unemployment rate bumped up to 3.9% in May even as more Iowans worked at jobs, a...
Iowa unemployment rate up slightly to 3.9% in May
FILE — An Iowa man has been charged with making and placing a pipe bomb that was recently found...
Iowa man charged with making pipe bomb found by young girl
FILE — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a fatal shooting outside a grocery store.
Man fatally shot outside Brooklyn Park grocery store
Reminder for Mankato area residents, there is a public meeting tonight to gather input on...
Highway 169 corridor meeting