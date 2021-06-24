Canadian man pleads guilty to weapons charges
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck that was pulled over on I-94 in northwest Minnesota earlier this year.
Twenty-nine-year-old Dayne Sit-la-deen was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over near Fergus Falls in January for driving close to 100 mph, authorities said. The Star Tribune reports that a state trooper searched the truck after he smelled marijuana and Sitladeen and the driver gave him fake IDs. That’s when a bag of guns was discovered.
