Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Canadian man pleads guilty to weapons charges

By Kat Barrett
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck that was pulled over on I-94 in northwest Minnesota earlier this year.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dayne Sit-la-deen was a passenger in a truck that was pulled over near Fergus Falls in January for driving close to 100 mph, authorities said. The Star Tribune reports that a state trooper searched the truck after he smelled marijuana and Sitladeen and the driver gave him fake IDs. That’s when a bag of guns was discovered.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in New Ulm say a man shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Driver who shot himself during New Ulm traffic stop dies at Twin Cities hospital
Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County.
Two juveniles airlifted following vehicle rollover
An insurance company sent erroneous letters to patients stating Mayo Clinic Health System in...
Mayo-Fairmont clinic not closing despite erroneous insurance company letter
Officials are seeking a man in connection to a number of thefts and credit card frauds that...
Authorities seek man in connection to thefts, credit card frauds
The Saint Peter Police Department hired a new police chief.
Saint Peter Police Department hires new police chief

Latest News

Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place when the House passed a $7 billion...
Special session continues for Minnesota State Legislature
A happy update on a story about a premature baby born last June at Children’s Minnesota.
Premature baby turns one
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck that was...
Canadian man pleads guilty to weapons charges
A happy update on a story about a premature baby born last June at Children’s Minnesota.
Premature baby turns one