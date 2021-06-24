Procession to be held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - A procession is scheduled to take place for a fallen marine Thursday.

Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus’s body will be carried across southern Minnesota, finally arriving in Mountain Lake.

On Monday, June 7, Niss De Jesus was swimming with three fellow Marines off the coast of Okinawa on Sunday when the four men were caught by a rip current. The other three marines were able to make it back to shore, but Niss-de Jesus did not.

A search-and-rescue lasting three days was conducted by Japanese authorities, who found Niss De Jesus’ body.

Niss De Jesus graduated from Mountain Lake High School in 2015 before moving on to study at the University of Minnesota — Twin Cities, where he graduated in 2019. He enlisted in the Marines shortly before graduating from college and had been stationed in Okinawa.

The public is invited to gather and show support for Niss De Jesus and his family. See times and updated locations below. Those who plan to attend are asked to arrive 15-20 min early as the flight may also be early.

Niss De Jesus arrives at MSP Int’l Airport at 1:51 p.m. on Thursday. Marines and Patriot Guard leave MSP at approximately 2:30 p.m. to travel Highway 169 South.

Eden Prairie 2:45 p.m., Anderson Lakes Parkway (sidewalk on bridge overpass and parking at Jerry’s Foods)

Shakopee 2:55 p.m., Marschall Road (fenced pedestrian sidewalk at bridge, mall parking both sides bridge) Shakopee Legion #2 and Marine Moms members

Jordan 3:00 p.m., 2nd St W/282 (park on Frontage Rd/Syndicate St on the southbound side of intersection) Reported Jordan FD and Vets Honor Guard attending

Belle Plaine 3:10, Veterans Memorial Park

Le Sueur 3:15 p.m., Wolf Motors (across from Cambria Mfg north of town top of the hill) St Peter Honor Guard falls in here.

St Peter 3:45 p.m., All of Minnesota Ave thru town on the southbound side

Mankato 3:55 p.m., Range St between W Lind St & Webster Ave (frontage across the highway from Harley Davidson) Keith Haskell 507-835-9155 if you need directions/questions

After Mankato West on Highway 60:

Lake Crystal 4:05 p.m.: Hwy 60 between Collis “C” Store and Kevin’s Mkt, Lake Crystal FD & Legion #294

Madelia 4:15 p.m., Camping World

St James 4:30 p.m., The escort will enter St. James at the 2nd exit (by Casey’s, Super 8. They will then turn left at the fairgrounds onto 7th Ave South, then left onto 1st Ave, proceeding past Memorial Park, and back out to HWY 60.

Butterfield, 4:40 p.m. in front of Caseys and NAM

Mountain Lake 4:45 p.m.

