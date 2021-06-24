Giovanni Alvarado steps up as head coach of St. Clair/Loyola wrestling

SAINT CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Clair/Loyola’s Giovanni Alvarado steps up as head coach of the wrestling program after serving as the assistant under Todd Huxford over the past couple seasons.

“When I was in high school, I did a lot of coaching with youth programs, so it would be football during the weekends, youth wrestling Thursdays/Fridays back in St. James. That’s what got me involved in wanting to coach, deciding to go to school to be a teacher just to get involved with sports,” Alvarado said.

St. Clair/Loyola wrestling has seen lackluster involvement over the years.

It takes 14 student-athletes to complete a line up and St. Clair/Loyola is seeing a maximum 10.

“We’re giving up four matches per dual and we still got lucky enough to win a handful of matches the last two years. I think we’ve got about 20 wins the last two years with eight or nine kids, so it’s exciting to see what we can do in the future,” added Alvarado.

Alvarado is on the Spartan football coaching staff and has utilized that connection to recruit new talent.

“Being apart of the football program I think I’m just going to work a little harder to get some of those kids into the program. St. Clair has a lot of kids that do after school activities,” Alvarado said. “If we can try to find that pool of kids and get them interested. Once a friend joins, maybe we can get one of their friends, see if they can join, come up to the room for a day or two, see if they’re interested.”

Over the last few seasons, with the roster limitations, coaches stressed having fun in competition.

Though, the hope is grow more competitive.

“The biggest goal that we have for the wrestling program is fill in a roster, get involved. I know it’s going to be a lot of work, something you don’t do over night. It’s a big thing that we’re going to be working on in the next coming months and maybe years,” Alvarado said.

There’s no doubt, Alvarado is up for the challenge.

