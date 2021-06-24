Grand reopening for Hermann Heights

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - A grand reopening event takes place tonight to celebrated completed renovations at Hermann Heights Park in New Ulm.

Demolition began this spring at the park, including relocating the entrance road and reconstructing the retaining wall. Tonight’s event hosted by New Ulm Park and Recreation takes place at 6 p.m. featuring a ribbon-cutting by the city’s mayor. Those attending are welcome to climb Hermann Monument for free and listen to live music. Root beer floats and ice cream will also be on-site courtesy of local business Minnesota Eis.

