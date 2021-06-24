Your Photos
Grass fire extinguished near Janesville

By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — Lots of smoke was spotted south of Janesville at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office said less than half an acre of grass burned in the wildlife area near Janesville.

The Janesville Fire Department responded and put out the fire.

.A burn ban is in effect right now with the dry conditions; it’s unknown what sparked this fire.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

