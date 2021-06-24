New Ulm Police: Driver was ‘possibly impaired’ before fatally shooting himself

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in New Ulm have released additional details following the death of a man who shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday.

A New Ulm police officer initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation Tuesday evening in the 500 block of 7th Street South in New Ulm. Two additional officers arrived moments later to assist if needed.

During the encounter, the initial officer suspected that 36-year-old Ryan Steinbach, the driver of the vehicle, was possibly impaired.

While attempting to investigate the matter, Steinbach, a resident of Fairfax, reportedly become non-compliant and then combative.

During the ensuing struggle, Steinbach produced a handgun that he had in his possession and made suicide-related statements to the officers. Steinbach shot himself as officers struggled to take the handgun from Steinbach.

Steinbach was transported to a local hospital in the New Ulm area before being transferred to a medical facility in the Twin Cities metro area, where he was pronounced deceased from his injury at 12:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Body camera footage of the incident is still being reviewed and analyzed by the New Ulm Police Department and will not be released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation b the New Ulm Police Department with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

