North Mankato celebrates National Pollinator Week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National pollinator week and North Mankato is highlighting the importance of pollinators.

The city passed an ordinance that allows residents to have up to 30 percent of a non-pervious portion of their yard converted to a managed planting area or pollinator garden.

North Mankato is hosting a pollinator event on Saturday where residents can plant in their new pollinator garden.

City officials say this is a great way for the community to get excited and educated about the topic.

”Long-standing commitment that the city has to creating natural spaces and native spaces in different parts of the city. Like I said up on the hilltop we have Benson Park and Bluff Park. So this is just going to be another location where residents can see natural lawns in action and what they add to the community, what they add to our environment,” says Anna Brown, North Mankato Public Information Officer.

U of M Extension and Pollinator Habitat Ambassadors will also be at the event along with kids face painting and balloon animals.

