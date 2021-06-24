Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato celebrates National Pollinator Week

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s National pollinator week and North Mankato is highlighting the importance of pollinators.

The city passed an ordinance that allows residents to have up to 30 percent of a non-pervious portion of their yard converted to a managed planting area or pollinator garden.

North Mankato is hosting a pollinator event on Saturday where residents can plant in their new pollinator garden.

City officials say this is a great way for the community to get excited and educated about the topic.

”Long-standing commitment that the city has to creating natural spaces and native spaces in different parts of the city. Like I said up on the hilltop we have Benson Park and Bluff Park. So this is just going to be another location where residents can see natural lawns in action and what they add to the community, what they add to our environment,” says Anna Brown, North Mankato Public Information Officer.

U of M Extension and Pollinator Habitat Ambassadors will also be at the event along with kids face painting and balloon animals.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in New Ulm say a man shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Driver who shot himself during New Ulm traffic stop dies at Twin Cities hospital
Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County.
Two juveniles airlifted following vehicle rollover
Marine Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus will be carried home Thursday.
Procession to be held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
Katie Lange recently won a Pan-American title in wrestling earlier this month.
Former Martin County West Maverick chasing Olympic dream
Officials are seeking a man in connection to a number of thefts and credit card frauds that...
Authorities seek man in connection to thefts, credit card frauds

Latest News

Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place when the House passed a $7 billion...
Special session continues for Minnesota State Legislature
A happy update on a story about a premature baby born last June at Children’s Minnesota.
Premature baby turns one
North Mankato is hosting a pollinator event on Saturday where residents can plant in their new...
North Mankato celebrates National Pollinator Week
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck that was...
Canadian man pleads guilty to weapons charges