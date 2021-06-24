Premature baby turns one

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A happy update on a story about a premature baby born last June at Children’s Minnesota.

Richard Hutchinson arrived when his mom was just 20 weeks pregnant. He weighed only about 11 ounces and was given a zero percent chance of survival. As of this week, the baby is now known around the world. As of his first birthday, this baby was a Guinness Book of World Records record holder as the youngest known person to survive. Richard’s parents have decided to pass their joy on to others, using some of their GoFundMe donations to encourage other preemie parents.

