Public input sought for Highway 169 corridor study

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization starts an open house period for public input on the 169 Corridor Study.

A meeting was held yesterday to discuss potential options to improve the corridor in relation to safety and economic efficiency.

The proposed changes would affect Highway 169 from just north of Highway 14 in Mankato to Highway 60 in Southbend Township.

Residents will have a chance to view the meeting online through July 12th.

You can visit www.hwy169corridorstudy.com to share your comments through July 12th.

