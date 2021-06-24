Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Reports: Pelosi creating select committee on Jan. 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, media reports indicate.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is creating a select committee to investigate the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, media reports indicate.

“The American people deserve to know what happened on #Jan6th. We *will* get to the truth,” Pelosi tweeted.

The new committee comes after the Senate voted earlier this month to block legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission investigating the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters. Pelosi said afterward that the House would step up investigations of the riot.

A new select committee would put majority Democrats in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities in New Ulm say a man shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Driver who shot himself during New Ulm traffic stop dies at Twin Cities hospital
Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County.
Two juveniles airlifted following vehicle rollover
An insurance company sent erroneous letters to patients stating Mayo Clinic Health System in...
Mayo-Fairmont clinic not closing despite erroneous insurance company letter
Officials are seeking a man in connection to a number of thefts and credit card frauds that...
Authorities seek man in connection to thefts, credit card frauds
The Saint Peter Police Department hired a new police chief.
Saint Peter Police Department hires new police chief

Latest News

Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place when the House passed a $7 billion...
Special session continues for Minnesota State Legislature
A happy update on a story about a premature baby born last June at Children’s Minnesota.
Premature baby turns one
A Canadian man has pleaded guilty to transporting 67 illegal guns in a rented truck that was...
Canadian man pleads guilty to weapons charges
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; many feared dead