Southern Minnesota counties doing their part to achieve herd immunity

By Jared Dean
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The percentage of Minnesotans vaccinated ahead of Gov. Tim Walz’s July 1 deadline is lower than expected, but southern Minnesota counties have been doing their part to help the state meet the 70% goal.

As of Monday, approximately 66.4% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Regionally, Waseca County is at 56% and is bringing in a mobile vaccination site to the city of Waseca later this summer.

Nicollet County, which has 64% of residents 16 and older that have received at least one dose, is putting together vaccination clinics.

Other southern Minnesota county governments are also making strides to boost their numbers to try and achieve the governor’s goal before the July 1 deadline.

County% of residents 16 and older who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Blue Earth61%
Brown66%
Cottonwood59%
Faribault56%
Freeborn57%
Jackson50%
Le Sueur53%
Lyon58%
McLeod58%
Martin56%
Mower63%
Murray52%
Nicollet64%
Nobles61%
Redwood53%
Renville57%
Rice63%
Sibley49%
Steele62%
Waseca56%
Watonwan60%

“We have heard that another Pfizer clinic would be appreciated, especially for our Latina and Somali community members, so we are going to offer up a Pfizer clinic on July 8,” explained Bree Allen, public health supervisor at Nicollet County.

Waseca County has had trouble reaching out to some of those who may be a little more hesitant toward getting the vaccine. Therefore, Waseca County Public Health is encouraging those with questions or concerns to contact them, so they can directly address any issues.

“Those who were really anxious about the vaccine got vaccinated early and those who have not been vaccinated yet are still a little nervous about the vaccine and that it was rushed through the process, and we want to assure folks that the vaccines are safe and effective,” Waseca County Public Health Director Sarah Berry said.

Visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website for more information on how to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

