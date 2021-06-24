Your Photos
Special session continues for Minnesota State Legislature

By Kat Barrett
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place when the House passed a $7 billion transportation funding bill Wednesday.

The bill includes money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities.

It preserves the Northstar commuter rail line and includes money for a second daily Amtrak train between St. Paul and Chicago. It will also outfit state troopers with body cameras, and reopen driver’s exam locations closed due to COVID-19. The Senate could give final approval Today. Four other budget bills passed earlier this week are awaiting the governor’s signature.

