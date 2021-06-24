Your Photos
St. Clair native competes in U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (KEYC) - The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials enter day five of eight at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

St. Clair native and University of Missouri red-shirt sophomore Mitch Weber will compete in the men’s discus qualifiers Thursday evening.

Weber played basketball year-round for the Cyclones, but quickly realized his future was bright in the discus throw and committed to the University of Missouri as the second-ranked thrower in the nation.

This season, the left-hander threw the second-longest throw in Mizzou history at 60.99 meters.

Weber’s effort to throw his way into the Tokyo Olympics in July begins at 9:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

The men’s discus final is Friday at 5:30 p.m.

In most events, the top three finishers are in line to qualify for Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

