WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s 300+ Town Ball teams are deep into their summer schedules.

On Wednesday night in Waterville, the 12-2 Indians hosted the 4-3 Janesville Jays.

The game was tied at one run a piece heading into the top of the 3rd inning, until Waterville eventually came away with it 9-2.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.