Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Travel and COVID: What to know before your next trip

By Bernadette Heier
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — With more people getting vaccinated, many are looking forward to traveling again.

Mayo Clinic officials offer advice on what travelers should know before packing their suitcases.

Health officials say fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk of infection.

“These vaccines are almost 100% protective against death, hospitalization and severe disease,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people traveling within the United States do not need COVID-19 testing or post-travel self-quarantine.

For international travel, officials say to check that country’s specific guidelines.

“Really understanding what is going on in that destination, what are the requirements are to travel there. Many different countries have set out expectations for what kind of vaccine documentation you need, what kind of testing you need,” added Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, M.D., M.P.H., a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious disease specialist.

When traveling with unvaccinated children, officials advise against traveling to locations with high case rates.

Rajapakse suggests the safest travel plans for children include outdoor activities.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is airlifted following a crash in Faribault County Monday evening.
Minnesota Lake man airlifted following crash
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm say a man shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Driver who shot himself during New Ulm traffic stop dies at Twin Cities hospital
Two juveniles are airlifted following a vehicle rollover Wednesday morning in McLeod County.
Two juveniles airlifted following vehicle rollover
A Mankato restaurant collective raises its minimum wage to $15 per hour for all non-tipped...
Mankato Independent Originals raises minimum wage
A man is charged with murder following the shooting of a college professor in St. Cloud.
St. Cloud shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder

Latest News

Travel and COVID: What to know before your next trip
(Source: KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
Southern Minnesota counties doing their part to achieve herd immunity
Southern Minnesota counties doing their part to achieve herd immunity
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says