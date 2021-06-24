Travel and COVID: What to know before your next trip

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — With more people getting vaccinated, many are looking forward to traveling again.

Mayo Clinic officials offer advice on what travelers should know before packing their suitcases.

Health officials say fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk of infection.

“These vaccines are almost 100% protective against death, hospitalization and severe disease,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people traveling within the United States do not need COVID-19 testing or post-travel self-quarantine.

For international travel, officials say to check that country’s specific guidelines.

“Really understanding what is going on in that destination, what are the requirements are to travel there. Many different countries have set out expectations for what kind of vaccine documentation you need, what kind of testing you need,” added Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, M.D., M.P.H., a Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious disease specialist.

When traveling with unvaccinated children, officials advise against traveling to locations with high case rates.

Rajapakse suggests the safest travel plans for children include outdoor activities.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.