University of Minnesota Extension holds silvopasture presentation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension held a free educational workshop and field session Thursday on silvopasture as a method for oak savanna restoration.

Silvopasture is the practice of integrating trees, foliage and the grazing of domesticated animals.

The free workshop is a joint effort between multiple agricultural resources in the area and state.

The Extension program held a presentation and then led the group to Minneopa State Park.

Extension says there is an estimated 400,000 to 600,000 acres of unmanaged woodland grazing area in Minnesota.

”It’s intended to both prevent runoff, nurture soil health and to create an environment for grazing of livestock in this hot weather, in particular, provides shade and that actually reduces their stress. Can keep more steady their rate of gain,” Sustainable Farming Assoc. Executive Director Theresa Keaveny said.

Participants came from all over southern Minnesota to attend the workshop.

