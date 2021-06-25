Eviction moratorium extended through the end of July

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — The Biden administration is extending a temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures for another month as many continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic.

At the end of March, about 6.5 million American households were behind on rent, of that 1 million said eviction very likely in two months.

“That includes people who can’t afford the market rent because their wages are too low, it includes seniors with disabilities who have low fixed incomes,” said Will Fischer, director of housing policy at Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The extension of eviction bans comes as some states struggle to disperse the $46 billion available in rental assistance due to recent influxes of applications.

“We are concerned in the Mankato area with the eviction moratorium coming to a close and how that will impact individuals and families. So we are looking forward to some tools potentially through the state legislature, along with working with some local partners in the Mankato area to see if we can create an eviction prevention program we can use in the near future,” Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership CEO Chad Adams explained.

Adams says rising construction costs caused by the pandemic also play a part in housing instability.

“Particularly related to lumber materials, are creating a fair amount of constraint for builders and developers including ourselves to build single-family homes and affordable housing in the Mankato area,” said Adams.

Officials from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities are urging lawmakers to expand access to housing choice vouchers for all eligible families.

“With the voucher program, we’ve never put the resources into providing it to people who need it so there are long waiting lists everywhere in the country. It’s really going to be crucial that as policymakers work on recovery legislation over the coming months that this be key,” said Fischer.

The extension is set to end on July 31.

The CDC says that this is intended to be the final extension of the eviction moratorium.

