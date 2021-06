WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s showtime once again at The Flame Theatre in Wells.

The theatre reopens today after being closed for months due to the pandemic. March 13, 2020, was the theatre’s last regular showing, 459 days ago. The theatre is featuring showings including Fast and Furious 9 today until July 5th, and Black Widow from July 9th to the 19th.

