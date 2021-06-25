Your Photos
Flu shots mandatory for all Allina Health employees

By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - Allina Health says the flu shot will be mandatory for all employees, starting this flu season.

The new policy will also include students, contracted staff, and volunteers across the Allina Health system, which includes more than 90 clinics, 11 hospitals, and 15 retail pharmacies throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. There will be limited exceptions for medical and religious reasons. The CDC recommends health care workers get the flu vaccine annually. At this time, Allina Health employees will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

