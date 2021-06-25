Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kenny Klooster named Rotary district governor

Kenny Klooster
Kenny Klooster(Facebook)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A member of the Greater Mankato Rotary Club has been named the next district governor.

Kenny Klooster has been a member of the Greater Mankato Rotary since 2003. He is the third club member to ever serve in the position of district governor.

A southwest Minnesota native, Klooster has previously served as president of the local club and assistant district governor.

Klooster’s term as District 5960 Governor will run through next summer.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marine Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus will be carried home Thursday.
Procession to be held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm have released additional details following the death of a man who...
New Ulm Police: Driver was ‘possibly impaired’ before fatally shooting himself
Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus
Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
Katie Lange recently won a Pan-American title in wrestling earlier this month.
Former Martin County West Maverick chasing Olympic dream
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm say a man shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Driver who shot himself during New Ulm traffic stop dies at Twin Cities hospital

Latest News

Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited Mankato Playhouse to see how the young...
Mankato Playhouse to perform ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.’
FILE — Attendees participate in the North Mankato Taylor Library's first Adult Spelling Bee...
North Mankato Taylor Library to host adult spelling bee