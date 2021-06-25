Kenny Klooster named Rotary district governor

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A member of the Greater Mankato Rotary Club has been named the next district governor.

Kenny Klooster has been a member of the Greater Mankato Rotary since 2003. He is the third club member to ever serve in the position of district governor.

A southwest Minnesota native, Klooster has previously served as president of the local club and assistant district governor.

Klooster’s term as District 5960 Governor will run through next summer.

