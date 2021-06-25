Your Photos
Lack of rain causing Mosquito decrease in the area and state

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(KEYC) - Mosquito eggs need water to hatch. So with our moderate drought, mosquitoes are not out and about.

The insects are common sights in the spring and summer months.

Mosquito experts warn when it does rain the pests will be out full force.

There are also other types of mosquitoes that come out without any rainfall.

”One is developing in cattail marshes to the water roots of the cattail plants so they are posed to start emerging now toward the fourth of July. So you may see an influx in Mosquitoes that aren’t dependent on rainfall coming out,” entomologist at Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, Diann Crane said.

Some tips are to wear light colored clothing, bug repellent and avoid the outdoors at dusk or dawn.

