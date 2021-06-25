Man charged in Swea City death
SWEA CITY, Iowa. (KEYC) - In northern Iowa, a Swea City man is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to a death in April.
The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Casey Tobin was found unconscious on a street corner of Swea City on April 3. 51-year-old Robert Laverty was arrested yesterday and appears in court today on the manslaughter charge.
The investigation is ongoing.
