Man charged in Swea City death

SWEA CITY, Iowa. (KEYC) - In northern Iowa, a Swea City man is charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to a death in April.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Casey Tobin was found unconscious on a street corner of Swea City on April 3. 51-year-old Robert Laverty was arrested yesterday and appears in court today on the manslaughter charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

