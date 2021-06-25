Minnesota judiciary considers more cameras in courtrooms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota courts are considering an expansion of media coverage in criminal proceedings following the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

In an order filed Thursday, Chief Justice Lorie Gildea asked the Minnesota Supreme Court Advisory Committee to review audio and video coverage requirements..

Blue Earth County Attorney Pat McDermott weighed in. “Now probably should be the time that they will be looking to expand what should the audiovisual coverage be in criminal courtrooms,” he said.

Court rules on media broadcasting were last updated four years ago. They currently permit remote coverage with both parties’ consent up until the time of the verdict.

Watonwan County Attorney Stephen Lindee added, “They’re trying to strike a balance between having the court be open to the public, to be transparent in what’s the proceedings. They’re also trying to strike a balance with the rights of victims.”

Chauvin’s trial was the first criminal case in Minnesota’s history to be televised in its entirety. Citing the constitutional requirement for a public trial, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill allowed full audiovisual livestreaming.

“It appears to me that they were fairly successful, even in the middle of this pandemic. It seemed to have worked pretty well. So, I guess we’ll see how it pans out,” Lindee stated.

Media coverage maintains an appropriate balance between the fundamental right to a fair trial, society’s interest in public proceedings, and the judiciary’s interest in the fair and impartial administration of justice, according to Gildea.

Brown County Attorney Charles Hanson also weighed in. In a statement sent to KEYC, Hanson says “It’s vital that the public have access to all of the branches of our government. However, I don’t think we’ll ever get to the point where we allow access to every court proceeding, given the fact that certain proceedings involve minor children, rape victims, etc., whose identities we should do everything to protect.”

“Right now, it’s individually up to many of the judges, and if there is more of a rule that casts a broader net and takes away some of that discretion and allows more of this to happen, we’ll just have to wait and see what the Advisory Committee comes up with,” McDermott explained.

The advisory committee is set to make their official recommendation on modifying the rules of criminal procedure regarding the authorization of audio and video next week.

