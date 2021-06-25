MSHSL Clay Target League State Tournament around the corner, sport sees rapid growth

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this week, over 65,000 student athletes took on the 2021 Trap Shooting Championship in Alexandria in hopes to qualify for Friday’s State Tournament.

The Minnesota State High School League Clay Target League State Tournament invites a select number of the top performing teams and individuals.

United South Central’s Clay Target team finished 20th out of 375 teams to send seven shooters to state in Prior Lake.

Teams have to shoot a near perfect round to outperform the competition.

Nicollet’s 67 shooters attest to the hardy field of competitors.

“To shoot a perfect round, it’s very nerve racking, because it’s not that hard to shoot it, it’s just the games in your head that go on. Like, your thoughts of ‘Am I going to hit this or am I going to miss it?’ It’s a mental game. You have to learn how to shoot, but once you can do that, it’s just a mental game,” sixth-grade shooter Emmet Rose said.

“For instance, I think our top shooter shot a 95-out-of-100 and I think he tied for 18th at state, so it takes almost a perfect round to win it up there,” head coach Skip Hoffman added.

Coach Hoffman founded Nicollet’s trap shooting program a decade ago, growing from 23-to-95 shooters with students from Lake Crystal, Mankato, St. Clair and of course, Nicollet.

Though the group didn’t advance to the state tournament in Prior Lake, two shooters placed in the championships for Novice and Junior Varsity.

“Afterward I felt really good. It was the best I’ve ever shot actually,” 10th grader Alexa Michalke said, who placed third for Novice.

“It’s pretty cool, because I was thinking I’d shoot decent, I didn’t think I would shoot two perfect rounds in 50 straight, so it’s really cool because I didn’t think I would do that good,” Rose after placing third for Junior Varsity.

The sport is picking up rapidly in Southern Minnesota.

Nicollet features 6th-12th grade shooters, which is an early opportunity for individuals with their Firearm Safety Certificate.

And starting next year, Bethany Lutheran College will have an official Trap Shooting team, a one of a kind opportunity in Southern Minnesota.

The state tournament begins on Friday at 9 a.m. in Prior Lake.

