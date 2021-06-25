String of vandalism reported in Wells

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Wells is investigating a string of recent vandalism.

Officials say a sink was torn off the wall of the restroom at Half Moon Park, along with the water fountains being destroyed multiple times. The city says items have also been tipped over and stolen from the golf course, including tee markers, flags, new signage, and rakes.

Anyone with details on the vandalism is asked to contact The Wells Police Department.

