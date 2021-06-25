Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The body of Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus is back home in Mountain Lake.

His remains traveled from the airport, stopping a dozen times along the way for people to pay their respects.

“You know exactly where it was and you can relate to it,” retired marine Bernie Thompson said. “I was over there two different times actually, and I actually had two sons that served, none of them were over there, but it’s the Marine Corps community that comes together. We all share a lot of deep emotions about what happened.”

Niss-De Jesus was a marine from Mountain Lake who was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was swimming off duty on June 5 when he was swept out by the ocean.

His remains arrived at the Minnesota-St. Paul International Airport Thursday afternoon.

Family and those close to Niss-De Jesus were there on the tarmac as the coffin was unloaded and placed into a hearse. The escort then departed for Mountain Lake, passing through southern Minnesota, including a stop in Mankato.

“You always feel for your brothers and sisters that pass while they are serving your country,” American Legion Post 518 member Mark Conrad said.

“You don’t know what to expect,” Thompson said. “When you see a great turn out it really, it really feels as though actually people care.”

The procession continued into Niss-De Jesus’ hometown of Mountain Lake.

There will be a visitation from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mountain Lake, and the funeral is set for Saturday at Mountain Lake High School at 4:30 p.m.

