Schell’s continues to pursue growler cap

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Schell’s Brewery is full of history. It is the oldest brewery in the state that has served not only Minnesota but places across the country for over 150 years. They have continued to grow over the years now producing over 100,000 barrels of beer per year. Making them one of the biggest breweries in the state.

“We have heard a little bit about breweries like us are too big to fail and we do not need this kind of thing and my reply to that is we have the same consumers like everybody else,” vice president of operations at Schell’s brewery Kyle Marti said.

With the current growler cap prevents five breweries in Minnesota from selling growlers. Schell’s is well over the limit and is a part of the Alliance of Minnesota Craft Breweries who are working to move the growler cap to allow all breweries in the state to sell growlers.

Lawmakers have come forward with different solutions in the fight for growlers. Despite this there has been push back for a number of reasons.

“The issue that I am seeing in the house of representatives a little bit more is that they want to get a larger bill focused on all of the larger issues focused on all the smaller breweries to wine and beer and grocery stores and all of those other issues. I think that is kind of making this more difficult,” Sen. John R. Jasinski (R-Fairbault) said.

One proposal introduced in St. Paul would raise the growler cap from 20,000 barrels to 65,000 barrels which would not include Schell’s and Surly Brewery in Minneapolis.

Schell’s Brewery admits to being frustrated with this introduction because they are feeling more shut out.

“We asked, what’s the real rub here, why are you excluding Schell’s and Surly?” Marti said. “What is it about these two breweries that can’t get the same opportunities and no one can ever say outright what the problem is.”

Schell’s has made their case saying that with their new taproom.

“They have come to the brewery, maybe they have come on a tour they have sat in the taproom and then right at the end hey I am going to take this last bit of Schell’s home with me and I get to share that with someone else,” Marti said.

