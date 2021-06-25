Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Spring Lake Park to host 21+ adult nights

There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use
There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use
There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight, the city of North Mankato and Spring Lake Park are kicking off the first of five 21+ adult nights.

There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use.

IDs will be checked, doors open at 7:30.

Pool will be cleared shortly after sunset at 9:00, but bar will remain open until 10:00.

Tickets will be available for $15 at the door if not sold out.

North Mankato city officials are hoping everyone comes out and enjoys some adult fun.

”So our facility is a really nice facility. We want to make sure people of all ages get to enjoy and so by having our 21 and over night it’s just really fun night for groups of friends or having a date night on a hot summer night. Really enjoy everything this facility has to offer,” aquatics programming director, Spring Lake Park Swim Facility, Katie Heintz said.

If you are a Spring Lake Park Pool season pass holder, your purchased 21+ adult night ticket will be linked to your membership card, so you can scan your membership card or app as your ticket.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marine Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus will be carried home Thursday.
Procession to be held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm have released additional details following the death of a man who...
New Ulm Police: Driver was ‘possibly impaired’ before fatally shooting himself
Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus
Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
Katie Lange recently won a Pan-American title in wrestling earlier this month.
Former Martin County West Maverick chasing Olympic dream
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm say a man shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Driver who shot himself during New Ulm traffic stop dies at Twin Cities hospital

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Some tips are to wear light colored clothing, bug repellent and avoid the outdoors at dusk or...
Lack of rain causing Mosquito decrease in the area and state
It’s showtime once again at The Flame Theatre in Wells.
Flame Theater reopens