Spring Lake Park to host 21+ adult nights

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tonight, the city of North Mankato and Spring Lake Park are kicking off the first of five 21+ adult nights.

There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use.

IDs will be checked, doors open at 7:30.

Pool will be cleared shortly after sunset at 9:00, but bar will remain open until 10:00.

Tickets will be available for $15 at the door if not sold out.

North Mankato city officials are hoping everyone comes out and enjoys some adult fun.

”So our facility is a really nice facility. We want to make sure people of all ages get to enjoy and so by having our 21 and over night it’s just really fun night for groups of friends or having a date night on a hot summer night. Really enjoy everything this facility has to offer,” aquatics programming director, Spring Lake Park Swim Facility, Katie Heintz said.

If you are a Spring Lake Park Pool season pass holder, your purchased 21+ adult night ticket will be linked to your membership card, so you can scan your membership card or app as your ticket.

