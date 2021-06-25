Tourtellotte Pool to close for swim meets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato temporarily closes starting Friday through Sunday for swim meets.

The city of Mankato says nearly 500 athletes from across the state will converge on the pool this weekend. There is an open lap swim period today from noon until 2:50 p.m before the pool closes for the rest of the weekend for the meets. Another weekend of swim meets will take place July 16th through the 18th, when the pool will be closed again.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.