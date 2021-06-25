Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Tourtellotte Pool to close for swim meets

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tourtellotte Pool in Mankato temporarily closes starting Friday through Sunday for swim meets.

The city of Mankato says nearly 500 athletes from across the state will converge on the pool this weekend. There is an open lap swim period today from noon until 2:50 p.m before the pool closes for the rest of the weekend for the meets. Another weekend of swim meets will take place July 16th through the 18th, when the pool will be closed again.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marine Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus will be carried home Thursday.
Procession to be held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm have released additional details following the death of a man who...
New Ulm Police: Driver was ‘possibly impaired’ before fatally shooting himself
Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus
Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
Katie Lange recently won a Pan-American title in wrestling earlier this month.
Former Martin County West Maverick chasing Olympic dream
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm say a man shot himself during a traffic stop Tuesday night.
Driver who shot himself during New Ulm traffic stop dies at Twin Cities hospital

Latest News

Tourtellotte Pool to close for swim meets
Nicollet had two shooters place in the 2021 Trap Shooting State Championship.
MSHSL Clay Target League State Tournament around the corner, sport sees rapid growth
MSHSL Clay Target League State Tournament around the corner, sport sees rapid growth
Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus
Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus