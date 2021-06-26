Your Photos
American Legion: Mankato National, American sweep day one of Mulvilhill Invite

By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato American Legion Post 11 hosts the 14th Annual Mulvihill Invitational.

The three-day tournament features a field of six teams, all competing for the championship.

Wolverton Field and ISG Field are the host ball parks.

Mankato American and LeSueur-Henderson opened up the tournament, Friday evening.

American pitcher, Keiryan Flanagan, started on the hill helping the team to a 12-4 win over LSH.

Friday night, Mankato National and Chanhassen collided.

It only took six innings for Mankato National to defeat Chanhassen by a score of 10-0.

The action continues on Saturday starting at 9 a.m..

