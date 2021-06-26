American Legion: Mulvihill Invite faces rain delays, LeSueur-Henderson defeats Owatonna

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Heavy rain delayed much of Saturday’s ball games, including game three of four between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians which will now be made up with a split doubleheader Sept. 14.

In Mankato, day two of pool play in the Mulvilhill Invitational hosted by Mankato American Legion Post 11 kicked off with LeSueur-Henderson and Owatonna at ISG Field.

The game was declared final through 4.5 innings due to the rain delay with LSH coming out on top 5-1.

The other three match ups on the slate saw delays.

Remaining games resume Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. on ISG Field with three pool games, the championship and third place game will follow.

