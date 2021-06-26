Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

American Legion: Mulvihill Invite faces rain delays, LeSueur-Henderson defeats Owatonna

LeSueur-Henderson defeats Owatonna.
LeSueur-Henderson defeats Owatonna.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Heavy rain delayed much of Saturday’s ball games, including game three of four between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians which will now be made up with a split doubleheader Sept. 14.

In Mankato, day two of pool play in the Mulvilhill Invitational hosted by Mankato American Legion Post 11 kicked off with LeSueur-Henderson and Owatonna at ISG Field.

The game was declared final through 4.5 innings due to the rain delay with LSH coming out on top 5-1.

The other three match ups on the slate saw delays.

Remaining games resume Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. on ISG Field with three pool games, the championship and third place game will follow.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus
Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use
Spring Lake Park to host 21+ adult nights
File photo
Fire damages Mankato home early Saturday morning
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm have released additional details following the death of a man who...
New Ulm Police: Driver was ‘possibly impaired’ before fatally shooting himself
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

The United South Central Rebels placed 18th with a 461.
Fairmont, USC finish top-20 at MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament
Mankato American Legion Post 11 hosts the 14th Annual Mulvihill Invitational.
American Legion: Mankato National, American sweep day one of Mulvilhill Invite
Nicollet had two shooters place in the 2021 Trap Shooting State Championship.
MSHSL Clay Target League State Tournament around the corner, sport sees rapid growth
MSHSL Clay Target League State Tournament around the corner, sport sees rapid growth