Benefit held for the Tindal family

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - Saturday afternoon friends and family gathered for a benefit for the Tindal family, after Robert Tindal passed away unexpectedly in his home in March.

Tindal owned three businesses in Mankato and was well connected with the community.

“He loved to socialize,” friend of Tindal Cuong Huynh said. “I think he would love this. To see all the people he cared about to be around each other.”

Those who came Saturday played games, enjoyed food and took part in a silent auction and raffle. All proceeds went to the Tindal family.

Those who went to the event went to be together, have a good time and remember Robert.

“He touched a lot of people and Rob was very active in the community so it is great to see them come out and support his family,” business associate of Tindal Clark Diel said.

Tindal owned Tindal and Associates Accounting, Yahweh Trucking and Mankato Truck and Trailer Repair. His friends and family say that he was always there to help whenever needed.

“He wasn’t a guy that was outspoken about all the things he was involved in but he was in a lot of different things which was great to see how much he cared about Mankato,” friend of Tindal Chris Ward said.

Those that knew Tindal reminisced about the man who seemingly knew everyone.

“Everywhere we went he knew someone by name,” Huynh said. “It is really neat to get to see them all here and get to share some stories.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.