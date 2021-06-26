Community members come out for pollination week planting in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - North Mankato hosted a pollinator event this afternoon to educate the community on pollinators and their importance.

The event was part of National Pollinator Week. 4-H was there to help teach attendees, and residents also helped plant various local grasses and other plants in the dirt outside the buildings. Kids enjoyed face painting and balloon animals as well.

“It is really important to get the people involved,” teen pollinator ambassador for 4-H Amanda Vogel said. “When they start growing they can drive by and see all of the different types of plants that they had planted. It is good to get them involved so they can keep up with whatever we are doing.”

Planting went on for three hours and 4-H is looking to do more for the community in the future.

