Fairmont, USC finish top-20 at MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The single-day 2021 MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament went underway Friday morning, at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
As a team, the Fairmont Cardinals finished top-10 by shooting an impressive 468.
United South Central’s team placed 18th by shooting a 461.
Red Wing took home first place with the top score of 484.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.