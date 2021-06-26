Fairmont, USC finish top-20 at MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The single-day 2021 MSHSL Clay Target State Tournament went underway Friday morning, at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.

As a team, the Fairmont Cardinals finished top-10 by shooting an impressive 468.

United South Central’s team placed 18th by shooting a 461.

Red Wing took home first place with the top score of 484.

