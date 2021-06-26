Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fire damages Mankato home early Saturday morning

File photo
File photo
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire damages a Mankato home early Saturday morning.

Public Safety was called to the fire at 416 N. Broad St. around 12:45 Saturday morning.

When crews arrived they found the exterior of the building on fire and extinguished it.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $75,000.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cpl. Eric John Niss-De Jesus
Procession held for Cpl. Eric-John Niss De Jesus
There will be drinks by the poolside and the zipline will be available for use
Spring Lake Park to host 21+ adult nights
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
FILE — Authorities in New Ulm have released additional details following the death of a man who...
New Ulm Police: Driver was ‘possibly impaired’ before fatally shooting himself
An elderly man from Minnesota has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 15-year-old...
Minnesota man arrested in cold case

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weekend Weather
Fairmont, USC show out at 2021 MSHSL Clay Target Shoot
American Legion Baseball: Day one of Mulvihill Invitational
American Legion Baseball: Day one of Mulvihill Invitational
Authorities remind public to be responsible when using fireworks.
Officials talk firework safety as Fourth of July approaches