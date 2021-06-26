Fire damages Mankato home early Saturday morning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fire damages a Mankato home early Saturday morning.

Public Safety was called to the fire at 416 N. Broad St. around 12:45 Saturday morning.

When crews arrived they found the exterior of the building on fire and extinguished it.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $75,000.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.