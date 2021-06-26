Your Photos
Gov. Walz to end emergency powers Aug. 1st

(Source: Alexius Horatius/Wikimedia Commons)
By Holly Bernstein
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he will relinquish his emergency powers by Aug. 1, ending the peacetime emergency that’s been in effect since last March.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said soon after Walz spoke that Republicans would be amending a budget bill funding state government to end the state of emergency on July 1. The GOP for months has sought to limit Walz’s special emergency authority during the COVID-19 response.

The Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Management Joe Kelly wrote a letter to Gazelka detailing why the governor should hold onto the emergency powers through next month, saying the order allows the Department of Employment and Economic Development to process unemployment insurance claims more quickly, and maintains Minnesota’s ability to tap into federal emergency SNAP benefits.

”I think things are starting to, as I said, the plane is going to land. It may have lost a rudder or two and a little shaky, but it will land,” Walz said.

Walz first declared the peacetime emergency last March and has since sought to renew the powers every 30 days.

The legislature has agreed to a plan to phase-out the state’s eviction ban. The proposal would create an “off-ramp” allowing evictions to resume 105 days after it’s signed into law.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

