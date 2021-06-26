Mission 22 motorcycle run raises awareness about veteran suicide

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorcyclists from across the Midwest came together at the American Legion in Nicollet following a commemorative ride in support of Mission 22.

“We are a nationwide organization that is out there to help veterans who are dealing with PTSD and thoughts of suicide,” said regional leader Chris Cooper.

The event, called 2 Wheels 2 Heal, was organized by Loren Files of Mankato who was recently named the Minnesota state leader of the organization. Files went viral on social media after holding a sign at a busy intersection last winter.

2 Wheels 2 Heal brought hundreds of bikers and area veterans together for live music, free lunch and a silent auction.

The ride across southern Minnesota ride wasn’t the only 2 Wheels 2 Heal event going on Saturday.

Files stated, “It’s in four different locations across the world. Huntsville, Alabama, Anchorage, Alaska, Yokata Air Force Base in Tokyo, Japan and the original location here out of Mankato, Minnesota.”

Numerous guest speakers addressed the crowd Saturday afternoon to speak on the prevalence of veteran suicide. Cooper spoke about his personal struggle with PTSD following his time in the military.

“I’ve lost some of my very good friends to suicide. Back in 2011, I was almost a suicide,” Cooper mentioned.

Showcased at the base of the microphone was a line of 22 pairs of combat boots. Each pair symbolized a soldier lost to PTSD-related suicide each day.

Files added, “We need to go from 22 to zero, and we needed to do that yesterday.”

Files said it’s great to see so many show up in support of the cause but the work doesn’t end here.

“For post traumatic stress, not only in the military, but also just in the community, there’s all kinds of mental health issues that everyone’s battling every single day, and we need to come together as a community and help them battle that and be there to support them” explained Files.

Mission 22 leaders want to remind those struggling with mental illness that they are not alone in their fight.

Cooper stated, “No matter how hard it is, never hesitate to reach out. There’s people that want you here, that need you here, that love you and no matter what, you’re important and you’re stronger than you may ever think you could possibly be.”

